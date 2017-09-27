Government`s debts reach Rp3,825.79 trillion in August: Ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Directorate General of Financing and Risk Management of the Ministry of Finance noted that the central governments debts until August 2017 have amounted to Rp3,825.79 trillion.



The Directorate General of Financing and Risk Management said in Jakarta on Tuesday the government debts consisted of the Government Bond (SUN) valued at Rp2,563.24 trillion or 67 percent, borrowings Rp737.85 trillion or 19.3 percent and Government Sharia Securities (SBSN) worth Rp524.71 trillion or 13.7 percent.



The debt portion is dominated by Rupiah or about 59 percent, US dollar 29 percent, Japanese Yen seven percent, Euro four percent, Special Drawing Right (SDR) one percent and several other foreign currencies one percent.



Based on creditors, central government debt is still dominated by investors from SBN 80 percent, loans from the World Bank six percent, the Japanese government five percent, ADB three percent and other institutions six percent.



Meanwhile, the increase in net debt during August 2017 was recorded at Rp45.81 trillion, derived from the withdrawal of Rp2.87 trillion and the issuance of Government Securities (SBN) of Rp42.94 trillion.



The additional debt financing allows an increase in productive spending in education, infrastructure, health, transfers to the regions and village funds, as well as social spending.



Indicators of debt risk in August 2017 are also under control, with a variable rate ratio at 10.9 percent and a refixing rate at 19 percent.



In addition, the portion of foreign currency debt is at 41.2 percent, while the average time to maturity (ATM) is at 8.8 years.



On the other hand, debt maturity indicators with a tenure of up to five years rose from 38.9 percent to 39.2 percent of total outstanding debt.



In managing debt risk, the government always performs carefully and measurably, including safeguarding refinancing risks, interest rate risk, and exchange rate risk in a controlled position.



Currently, the average daily trading of SBN in August 2017 tends to increase compared to the previous month. The share of foreign ownership of tradable SBN in this period reached 39.01 percent.



Most foreign investors are also listed as holding SBNs with medium-term tenure or over five years. This prompted the government to continue committed to deepening domestic SBN market. (*)