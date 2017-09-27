President delivers Rp7.2 billion aid to Mount Agung`s evacuees

Klungkung, Bali (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) here on Tuesday delivered a logistic aid worth Rp7.2 billion to the evacuees residing at the emergency camps in the several districts, including Klungkung and Karangasem.



The president, along with his ministers, visited two large emergency camps at GOR Swecapura and Ulakan field. During his visit, Jokowi also received some reports from the head of National Disaster Mitigation Office (BNPB), Willem Rampangilei.



Social Ministrys Social Security and Protection Director General, Harry Hikmat, in Klungkung district, Bali province, stated that the logistic aids comprised of 18,230 mattresses; 520,000 masks; 12 tons of rice; 2,000 baskets; 2,000 bathing kits; and 1,100 baby kits.



Earlier, the ministry had also has distributed logistic aid worth Rp4.8 billion, consisting of food supplies, tents, and emergency kits, to the evacuees.



The Karangasem district social agency also has delivered 50 tons rice to the refugees in three districts of Bangli, Buleleng, and Klungkung.



In order to anticipate the eruption, the ministry has deployed about 619 officers in Bali and its neighboring province, West Nusa Tenggara.



Apart from the ministry, BNPB earlier had distributed some logistic supports, such as 8,840 blankets; 12,520 mattress; 640,000 masks; 50 emergency tents; 5 units of iRADITIF Telehouse for the Early Warning System; and several communication tools.



According to the Bali Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD), the number of evacuees until Tuesday (Sept 26) 12.00 p.m. local time has reached 75,673 people, who are now residing at 377 emergency camps in nine districts.



Based on the offices latest record, most refugees, about 37,812 people, stayed at emergency tents in Karangasem district, followed by Klungkung district that sheltered about 19,456 evacuees at 162 locations.



After the authority declared the critical stage of Mount Agung, some offices, including the airport operator, state-electricity company (PLN), and other stakeholders, have launched preventive measures to anticipate the eruption.



State-owned Angkasa Pura I airport operator on Tuesday stated that it has set up an emergency center at Ngurah Rai airbase, Bali province, in order to ensure the safety of the passengers.



If the volcano hurls ashes, all flights en route to Ngurah Rai airport would be diverted to the neighboring airbases, such as Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara Province, Juanda Airport in East Java province, and Adi Soemarmo Airport in Central Java province.



Meanwhile, the electricity company, PLN, will supply power to the evacuation camps in 13 regions, such as Abang, Manggis, Sidemen, Klungkung, Rendang, and Tejakula.



According to the Nyoman Suwarjoni Astana, the PLN Bali general manager, the company will shut down the power supply in the disaster-prone areas if the volcano erupts. (*)