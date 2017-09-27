IMT-GT delegations propose single visa

Pangkalpinang, Bangka-Belitung (ANTARA News) - Delegations to the 23rd Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) ministerial level meeting in Bangka-Belitung have proposed the use of single visa in regions tied by the cooperation scheme to boost tourism.



"At the IMT-GT Business Cooperation Council meeting delegations from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have raised the idea of a single visa system for foreign tourists visiting regions grouped in the IMT-GT in the three countries," Indonesias Capital Investment Coordinating Board director Cahyo Purnomo said here on Tuesday.



He said the visa obtained in a visitors country of origin would be applicable in the provinces in two other countries involved in the IMT-GT.



"This will ease tourists from three member countries to visit provinces in Sumatra, Malaysian Peninsula and South Thailand," he said.



Thai delegate Surong Bulskul said the policy could promote interconnection between IMT-GT regions and thus boost tourism sectors in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.



"The policy could give freedom and ease of interconnection for tourists to visit a region in different countries," he added.



Surong said IMT-GT regions like Medan, Aceh, Penang and Phuket have potentials for development as sailing tourism destinations.



"Thailand will promote the potentials to support connectivity of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand tourism routes," he said. (*)