BI predicts C Kalimantan`s economy to grow 7.4 percent in Q4

Palangka Raya, C Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted the Central Kalimantan economy to grow from 7 to 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, fueled by an increase in household consumption, exports, and government spending.



The expansion of productive oil palm plantations and the development of processing industry and trade will also contribute to the economic growth in Q4, Chief of BI Representative Office in Central Kalimantan, Wuryanto, stated here on Tuesday.



"In the fourth-quarter of 2017, the global economy is also expected to start showing signs of improvement, fueled by the US economy. The US government data showed an improvement in unemployment rate until the second quarter of 2017, and the trend is expected to improve until the end of 2017," he remarked.



Although the Central Kalimantan economic growth will stay above 7 to 7.4 percent, BI has warned the province to stay alert for the prospect of inflation rate. BI has predicted the provinces inflation rate in the fourth quarter of 2017 to increase and stay at a range of between 4.20 and 5.60 percent year-on-year compared to the same quarter last year, he noted.



Wuryanto added that the provinces inflation is based on disaggregation groups in the fourth quarter of 2017, including volatile food, administered prices, and core inflation. The pressure of volatile food is expected to increase in the fourth quarter of 2017.(*)