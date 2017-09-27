Minister discusses transportation cooperation with Britain, Poland

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA Bews) - Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi held bilateral meetings with British Consultants and Polish Delegates to discuss transportation cooperation at the 4th Asia Europe Meeting - Transport Ministers Meeting (ASEM-TMM) here on Tuesday.



The transportation minister, accompanied by officials of the Indonesian port operator Pelindo I, held the first meeting with the British Consultants to discuss cooperation potential for vessels guide in the Malacca Strait.



The bilateral meetings with the British and Polish sides were held on the occasion of the ASEM-TMM in Denpasar, capital of the Indonesian tourist resort province of Bali, on Tuesday.



The British Consultants welcomed the idea of collaboration in vessel guides with European, Chinese, or Japanese.



"During the first discussion, I proposed to a team from Britain to create a collaboration with guide ships owned by Europe, China, and Japan, and they expressed their ability to do so," he noted.



Indonesia viewed the collaboration with various transportation stakeholders on the ship guide in the Malacca Strait as an initial step to influence and establish good relationships with shipping operators.



The minister also explained the results of his bilateral meetings with the Polish delegation, namely the Minister of Maritime, Economic and Interior Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Marek Grobarcyzk. The meeting produced at least two possible cooperation.



Firstly, cooperation in the maritime sector, which included efforts to modernize the port in Kuala Tanjung. Secondly, the offer of cooperation in the bus building industry, which included production and distribution to nearby countries.



"We are talking about Indonesias possibilities to become a bus-based industry so that it can be distributed to nearby countries. For this, there are special requirements that we give to Poland, in order to make Indonesia the center of its bus industry in Southeast Asia," he remarked.



The other bilateral meeting, which was held by the minister, was the one with the Polish aviation operators, namely LOT Polish Airlines.



Indonesia plans to increase investment in the operation of the Bali - Poland aircraft charter that has been done by the airlines.



In addition, the offer to open direct Bali-Poland or Jakarta-Poland flights is considered very important for an increase in airport connectivity in Indonesia and abroad.



"We can discuss the possibility of "code share" between flag carrier Garuda Indonesia and LOT Polish Airlines for potential steps of cooperation," the minister noted.



The bilateral meetings constituted one of the agenda of the minister of Transportation in the ASEM-TMM, which will continue until Sept 28, 2017, in Bali.



Deputy Transport Minister of Latvia Kaspars Ozolins agreed with Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi to discuss Asia and Europe connectivity.



"The big number of delegates attending ASEM event reflects the importance of the connectivity issues. Delegates are discussing and looking for ways to connect and work together to benefit each other, as globalization pushes the market to move faster and more effectively," Ozolins said.



He explained that the purpose of this meeting was to collaborate and build closer cooperation not only in business schemes but also in terms of friendship, Ozolin added.



In line with this, Sumadi remarked that the business forum offers an open opportunity of cooperation with various ASEM member countries.



"In the business forum, there are photos and pictures that can provide information to investors related to infrastructure development in Indonesia. This could create connectivity in Asia and Europe," Sumadi explained.



In a press conference, Latvias Vice Minister of Transportation also gave support to Indonesia in organizing the 4th ASEM-TMM this year.



"Deputy Transport Minister of the Republic of Latvia, Kaspars Ozolin, who at the ASEM meet years ago acted as chairman, conveyed his support to the Indonesian government for the implementation of the 4th ASEM TMM this year," the Minister of Transportation revealed.(*)