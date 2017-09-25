Avatar director James Cameron invests in verdient foods and Canadian organic farming industry

James Cameron (REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

SASKATOON (ANTARA News)-- Oscar-winning film director James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron announced today the formation of Verdient Foods Inc. On September 18th, 2017, Verdient Foods opened a new pulse food processing facility in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, near the province's largest city, Saskatoon. Once fully operational, the 160,000 metric-ton facility will become the largest organic pea protein fractionation facility in North America.



The Camerons are dedicated to working with Saskatchewan farmers in a mentorship program to provide a profitable structure to keep younger generations of Canadian farmers engaged in organic farming. James Cameron said, We are working with Saskatchewan farmers through the Verdient Foods processing facility and Saskatoon's Food Centre to integrate food production with new value-added products.



Added Suzy Amis Cameron: For years, we've been on a mission to help the world eat healthy food grown by farmers who have chosen to farm organically. Jim and I are thrilled to work with Saskatchewan experts at the Food Centre, the University of Saskatchewan, and the Whitecap Dakota First Nation; all of whom have long been supporters of the mission to bring healthy food to all.



Verdient Foods recognizes the increasing global demand for sustainable, organic plant-based protein. Its operations include a state-of-the-art pulse crop processing facility based in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan; the heart of Saskatchewan's pulse-crop production area.



PMC Management LLC (PMC) is the operating company for Verdient Foods Inc. PMC creates and implements strategic and operational management initiatives for businesses in the sustainable agri-commodity, agri-food and real estate industries (industrial and farmland) around the globe while adhering to the personal values that its high net worth clients seek.



Partnered with the Camerons and PMC is Alpha Foods, which is committed to bringing clean, sustainable, non-GMO, animal-free foods to all.



ABOUT VERDIENT FOODS INC.



Verdient Foods focus is value-added processing of proteins, starches and fibres extracted from Saskatchewan-produced pulse crops using a dry fractionation process. Visit www.verdientfoodsinc.com.



PMC Management LLC (PMC) is the operating company for Verdient Foods Inc. PMC is an experienced, dedicated team who develop, structure and manage strategic businesses which secure financial returns from socially conscious and value-driven investments. Visit www.pmcmanagementllc.com.



Alpha Foods understands the needs and trends of the food industry, and develops innovative solutions to a global problem. Visit www.alphaplantbased.com.



ABOUT JAMES CAMERON



Mr. Cameron is a Canadian filmmaker, father, and deep-sea explorer. His films have received numerous Academy Awards and nominations. Among other projects, Mr. Cameron is currently filming sequels to the film Avatar. For more information about the filmography of Mr. Cameron, see http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000116/



