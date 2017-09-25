Moody’s Analytics wins three categories in Asia Risk Technology Rankings
HONG KONG--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Moody’s Analytics has won three categories and placed #5 overall in the 2017 Asia Risk Technology Rankings. This is the second straight three-win performance by Moody’s Analytics in these prestigious annual rankings. This year, the company topped the IFRS 9, Regulatory Capital Calculation and Management, and Asset & Liability Management categories.
Risk management professionals in banks, hedge funds, pension funds, and corporate treasuries voted on the Asia Risk Technology Rankings.
“We are thrilled to be recognized again as a leading provider of risk and capital management solutions by the readers of Asia Risk,” said Noah Berliner, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Our clients across the Asia-Pacific region continue to use Moody’s Analytics solutions to improve their overall risk management strategies. I am especially proud that this year we were recognized for our work in helping clients meet their IFRS 9 requirements.”
This year, Asia Risk introduced its first IFRS 9-focused ranking and its readers selected Moody’s Analytics as the leading provider. This recognition reflects the company’s ability in helping clients prepare to comply with the new accounting standard. Whether firms need better data, new forward-looking models, economic forecasting, end-to-end process management tools, advisory services, or a combination of all these elements, Moody’s Analytics can tailor solutions to meet our clients’ unique business needs.
RiskAuthority™ software earned Moody’s Analytics first place in the Regulatory Capital Calculation and Management category. Banks use RiskAuthority software to calculate, consolidate, and report on credit, market, operational, concentration, and liquidity risk. Banks also rely on RiskAuthority software to calculate capital, leverage, and liquidity ratios quickly and accurately in order to meet Basel directives and national regulatory requirements.
Asia Risk readers also selected Moody’s Analytics for the top spot in the Asset & Liability Management (ALM) category on the strength of the Moody’s Analytics RiskConfidence™ solution. By delivering integrated enterprise balance sheet management, the RiskConfidence ALM system helps banks manage interest rate and liquidity risk and analyze cash flows. Banks can also use the RiskConfidence ALM system to determine impairments of financial assets under IFRS 9.
“Being able to manage risk and make accurate forward-looking assessments about your portfolio is more important than ever,” said Blake Evans-Pritchard, Deputy Bureau Chief of Risk.net in Hong Kong. “We are pleased to recognize the excellent performance of Moody’s Analytics in the Asia Risk Technology Rankings.”
These wins add to the expanding list of industry awards won by Moody’s Analytics. View a complete list on the Moody’s Analytics website.
Click here for more information about the 2017 Asia Risk Technology Rankings.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moody’s Investors Service, Moody’s Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170926006753/en/
Contacts
Moody’s Analytics
NEW YORK
Justin Bursztein, +1.212.553.1163
Senior Communications Strategist
Corporate Communications
justin.bursztein@moodys.com
or
SYDNEY
Hector Lim, +61.292.708.141
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications
hector.lim@moodys.com
Source: Moody’s Analytics
