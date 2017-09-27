Indonesia, Japan agree to complete three projects on schedule







Reported by Juwita Trisna Rahayu



Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian and Japanese governments have agreed to complete their three cooperation projects in Indonesia on schedule.Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Japanese Land, Infrastructure, Transportation, and Tourism Minister Takao Makino discussed the three projects during a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Transport Ministers Meeting here on Wednesday.The three projects are the mass rapid transport (MRT) system in Jakarta, Jakarta-Surabaya semi high-speed railway lines, and Patimban port."We have held intensive talks with Japan to discuss the three projects: MRT, Jakarta-Surabaya railway lines, and Patimban port. Japan has agreed that all projects will run as scheduled. The MRT system will began operating in March 2019, and Patimban port will become operational according to the plan. The problems have been solved," he noted.He said Japan had also agreed to Indonesias proposal to use the existing railway tracks to operate the Jakarta-Surabaya semi high-speed railway lines.For its part, the Transportation Ministry will solve all problems related to level crossings, and the semi high-speed railway lines will become operational as of 2020, he noted.He expressed hope that the construction of Patimban port would be completed earlier than schedule.The loans to develop the port will be disbursed in October."The project will be put out for tender in December (2017) or January 2018," he said.Meanwhile, Minister Makino is optimistic that the cooperation would strengthen both countries relations that date back six decades."Today, (I) and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi have discussed the three projects in detail. I think all three projects will run as scheduled," he noted.He expressed commitment to always supporting Indonesia-Japan cooperation programs and projects, so that they will benefit both nations.