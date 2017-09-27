Military chief has clarified on firearms procurement issue: President

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has confirmed that General Gatot Nurmantyo tendered an explanation on the issue of firearms procurement.



"(We) had met last night after returning from Bali. The commander had met me in Halim (Perdanakusuma Air Force Base) and gave me an explanation," President Jokowi informed the press here, Wednesday.



He said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto had also provided an explanation on the issue.



"I think the explanation from the coordinating minister is clear. I think I do not have to repeat it again," he noted.



"Not everything I can inform," President Jokowi said in response to questions posed by the press on what explanation General Nurmantyo had offered.



Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto stated that the procurement of 500 short-barreled weapons by the State Intelligence Agency will be used for imparting intelligence education.



"This is for intelligence education and is procured by an official government institution," Wiranto had stated during a press conference at his office in Jakarta on Sunday (Sept 24).



Wiranto revealed that as many as 500 weapons were not imported but ordered from state-owned ammunition firm PT Pindad.



Earlier, Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Nurmantyo had remarked that a total of five thousand weapons were illegally imported by an institution apart from the TNI and National Police.



However, Wiranto later denied the claim, saying that 500 weapons were, in fact, procured.



The chief political affairs minister said there was misinformation regarding it.



He said the misinformation was due to the lack of communication between the relevant agencies.



"I have summoned the commander of TNI and the Police chief. This is a matter of incomplete communication over the purchase of the weapons," Wiranto remarked.



Wiranto further regretted the misinformation on the alleged purchase of five thousand weapons that led to public speculation.(*)