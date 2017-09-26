Indonesia to broadcast 57 events of Asian Games live
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia will broadcast 57 sports events live during the Asian Games to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, South Sumatra, in August 2018.
The contract to broadcast the games live was signed by INASGOC, the organizing committee of the 2018 Asia Games, and Swiss company International Games and Broadcast Services, INASGOC Secretary General Eris Herryanto noted here, Wednesday.
The 57 events will include the opening and closing ceremonies of the 18th Asian Games. The sports events are swimming, athletics, badminton, football, equestrian, cycling, basketball, volleyball, and martial arts, among others.
The International Games and Broadcast Services company had organized live broadcasting during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.
INASGOC and the Olympic Council of Asia have discussed about efficiency in the broadcasting costs, which reach up to Rp600 billion, and they will continue to hold negotiations on spending in the upcoming meeting scheduled for Oct 14.
The 18th Asian Games, a regional sporting event for Asian nations, will be co-hosted by Palembang and Jakarta simultaneously from August 18 to September 2, 2018.
Thousands of athletes from 54 countries are expected to participate in the games.
This will be the second time that Indonesia will host the Asian Games, with the first one being held in Jakarta in 1962, under President Soekarno.(*)
