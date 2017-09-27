32 governors participate in 23rd IMT-GT meeting

Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung Islands (ANTARA News) - Some 32 governors are participating in the 23rd meeting of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) here on Sept 26-29 to discuss cooperation in various sectors, such as tourism, agriculture and education.



"We hope this international-scale event would have a positive impact on the development of this region," Yan Megawandi, chairman of the events organizing committee, noted here on Wednesday.



The governors comprised nine from the Indonesian island of Sumatra, eight from Malaysia, and 14 from Thailand, he remarked.



Some 250 important guests from the three countries are also participating in the four-day event.



Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution and several other ministers will also be part of the peak event.



"We have tried our best to give good services and impression to important officials from Malaysia and Thailand," he emphasized.



Yan Megawandi, secretary of the provincial government of Bangka Belitung Islands, said the local authorities have readied luxury cars and buses for the guests to visit tourist sites and culinary destinations in the province.



During their stay, the guests will also visit several areas in the districts of Bangka and Central Bangka.(*)