BNPT reports spike in cases of ISIS-affiliated terrorism financing

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The number of cases of terrorism funding affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group has continued to increase since 2014, according to the National Counterterrorism Board (BNPT).



"The increase in the number of cases that we have handled since 2014 suggests that ISIS remains a threat, particularly in Indonesia," BNPT Chief Commissioner General Suhardi Alius noted during the launch of a white book on mapping the risks of ISIS-affiliated terrorism funding here on Wednesday.



Basically, terrorist groups need funds to carry out their activities, either individually or organizationally. They use the funds to buy weapons and explosives and mobilize their members, he pointed out.



The funds are also used to finance the travel expenses of foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) and terrorism training as well as to build inter-terrorist group networks, he revealed.



Hence, the BNPT, along with the Financial Transaction Report and Analysis Center (PPATK), has taken all-out efforts to cut the terrorism-funding trail, particularly that affiliated to ISIS, he stated.



"The movement of ISIS is extraordinary. They have a territory that needs funds. Hence, the BNPT and PPATK are focusing on cutting the funding chain. This white book reveals the efforts to cut the funding chain between domestic terrorist groups and global ones affiliated to the ISIS," he noted.



Meanwhile, PPATK Chief Kiagus Ahmad Badaruddin said his side has continued to trace the flow of funds from ISIS-affiliated terrorism networks.



He did not rule out the possibility of terrorist groups pretending to be Islamic propagation institutions.



"Not all Islamic propagation institutions are like them, depending on their motives. Hence, the National Polices Densus 88 counterterrorism squad is very careful," he emphasized.



He said non-profit organizations may also be involved in terrorism networks, and each organization must be cautious while receiving funds.(*)