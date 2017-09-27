South Korea eyeing railway project in South Sulawesi

Denpasar (ANTARA News) - The government of South Korea has expressed interest in building railway transport in South Sulawesi, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.



South Korea expressed interest in at least four projects including the railway projects in South Sulawesi, the Kualanamu airport expansion project in North Sumatra, and the Kuala Tanjung and Kijing port projects , Budi said after a meeting withy the Korean delegation in the Asia-Europe Meeting of Transport Ministers here on Wednesday.



"We give an opportunity for Korea to invest mainly in the railway project in South Sulawesi," he said.



Budi said South Korea has the competence in railway project development with details and competitive price offer.



He said a memorandum of understanding has been signed with South Korea on development of transport infrastructure to be confirmed in two or three months to come with a ministerial level.



Budi said the cost of the project to be built by South Korea is around Rp20 trillion.



Meanwhile, Indonesia and Japan have agreed to carry out three projects as scheduled. The three projects are Jakartas Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), the port of Patimban and Jakarta-Surabaya High Speed Train (HST).



Deputy chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Carmelita Hartoto said she supports foreign investments to speed up development of connectivity.



"We support the involvement of the private sector that all projects would be carried out immediately and to create healthy competitiveness in the business sector," she said.(*)