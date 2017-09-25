A wedding is coming: Game of Thrones actors announce engagement
41 minutes ago | 154 Views
London (ANTARA News) - "Game of Thrones" actors Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie, who enjoyed an on-screen romance in the HBO television hit series, announced their engagement in Britains Times newspaper on Wednesday.
Harrington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama, met Leslie, who played Ygritte, in 2011 while filming the second season of the Emmy-winning show in Iceland.
If youre already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," Harrington told Vogue magazine in an interview last year.
The British duo, both 30, had only a brief on-screen romance before Leslies character, Ygritte, died in the arms of Snow in season four. Her final words, "You know nothing, Jon Snow," have became one of the shows most famous lines.
