Two earthquakes jolt East Nusa Tenggara

- (Wikimwdia Commons)

Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - Two consecutive earthquakes jolted the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara on Thursday morning, but there were no immediate reports of a tsunami or material damage.



Spokesman of the Local Meteorology and Geophysics Office Arief Tyastama reported that the two quakes jolted two districts in the province.



He said the first earthquake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale and located at 7.77 degrees Southern Latitude and 119.92 degrees Eastern Longitude, at a depth of 64 kilometers (km), hit West Manggarai District a few minutes after midnight.



Later, the second earthquake, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, jolted Southwest Sumba District at 1:03 a.m. Central Indonesia Standard Time.



The epicenter of the second quake was located at 9.70 degrees Southern Latitude and 118.90 degrees Eastern Longitude at a depth of 16 km.



Indonesia lies on the most active seismic region in the world -- the Pacific Ring of Fire -- an area where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.



Earlier on Wednesday, two earthquakes had also hit the province of West Papua.



The first earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale jolted the province at 2.37 a.m. Eastern Indonesia Standard Time, followed by a second quake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale.



O001/INE