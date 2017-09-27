Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation releases N-channel MOSFET driver ICs in industry-leading small package for mobile and consumer applications
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced
the launch of “TCK401G” (active-high[1]) and “TCK402G” (active-low[2]),
N-channel MOSFET drivers that support an input voltage of up to 28V, making
them suitable for quick-charging and other applications requiring high current
supply. Volume shipment of the new MOSFET driver ICs starts today.
The new TCK401G and TCK402G have various built-in
functions, including overvoltage protection, inrush current reducing and auto
output discharge, but are still housed in the industry-leading small WCSP6E
package, measuring 0.8 mm × 1.2 mm × 0.55 mm (typical)[3].
A high-efficiency power supply circuit can be
realized by using one of the drivers with an external N-channel MOSFET that has
a maximum voltage rating and on-resistance suitable for the target application.
For example, the combination of a new MOSFET driver and the low-on-resistance
SSM6K513NU MOSFET is suitable for mobile and consumer applications, as it makes
it possible to build a 100-W-class power supply circuit in a small space.
Applications
• Mobile devices
• Consumer equipment
Features
Wide input operation voltage: VIN_opr =2.7 to 28 V
Small WCSP6E package: 0.8×1.2 mm, t: 0.55 mm (typ.)
Overvoltage protection, inrush current reducing,
auto output discharge
|
Main Specifications
|
Items
|
|
TCK401G
|
|
TCK402G
|
Absolute maximum
ratings
|
|
|
Input voltage VIN (V)
|
40
|
Electrical
Characteristics
|
Input operation
voltage VIN_opr (V)
|
2.7 to 28
|
Input quiescent
current IQ(ON) typ. (μA)
|
121
|
Gate drive voltage
|
|
VIN =
3 V
|
4
|
VIN =
5 V
|
6.5
|
VIN =
9 V
|
6.5
|
12V≦VIN≦28V
|
8.5
|
VGATE ON
time
|
0.58
|
|
|
VGATE OFF
time
|
|
16.6
Notes:
[1] When the mode control input terminal is high
state, the external MOSFETs are turned on. When the mode control input terminal
is low state, the external MOSFETs are turned off.
[2] When the mode control input terminal is low
state, the external MOSFETs are turned on. When the mode control input terminal
is high state, the external MOSFETs are turned off.
[3] As an N-channel MOSFET driver IC, as of
September 27, 2017. TDSC survey.
[4] The time taken for the VGATE to reach the
defined value from when VCT becomes half the value of VIH.
Follow the link below for more on TDSC’s power
supply IC line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/linear/power-supply.html
Customer Inquiries:
Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3411
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product
prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is
current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
About
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
(TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since
being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place
among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and
business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs
and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a
determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close
collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets.
We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen
(US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170928005497/en/
Contacts
Media
Inquiries:
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
Digital Marketing Department
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
