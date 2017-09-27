Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation releases N-channel MOSFET driver ICs in industry-leading small package for mobile and consumer applications

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the launch of “TCK401G” (active-high[1]) and “TCK402G” (active-low[2]), N-channel MOSFET drivers that support an input voltage of up to 28V, making them suitable for quick-charging and other applications requiring high current supply. Volume shipment of the new MOSFET driver ICs starts today.

The new TCK401G and TCK402G have various built-in functions, including overvoltage protection, inrush current reducing and auto output discharge, but are still housed in the industry-leading small WCSP6E package, measuring 0.8 mm × 1.2 mm × 0.55 mm (typical)[3].

A high-efficiency power supply circuit can be realized by using one of the drivers with an external N-channel MOSFET that has a maximum voltage rating and on-resistance suitable for the target application. For example, the combination of a new MOSFET driver and the low-on-resistance SSM6K513NU MOSFET is suitable for mobile and consumer applications, as it makes it possible to build a 100-W-class power supply circuit in a small space.

Applications

• Mobile devices

• Consumer equipment

Features

Wide input operation voltage: VIN_opr =2.7 to 28 V

Small WCSP6E package: 0.8×1.2 mm, t: 0.55 mm (typ.)

Overvoltage protection, inrush current reducing, auto output discharge

Main Specifications Items

(Ta=25oC) TCK401G

(Active High) TCK402G

(Active Low) Absolute maximum ratings Input voltage V IN (V) 40 Electrical Characteristics Input operation voltage V IN_opr (V) 2.7 to 28 Input quiescent current I Q(ON) typ. (μA)

@ V IN =5 V 121 Gate drive voltage

V GS typ (V) V IN = 3 V 4 V IN = 5 V 6.5 V IN = 9 V 6.5 12V≦V IN ≦28V 8.5 V GATE ON time

t ON typ (ms) [4] @V IN =5V, V GATE =6V, C GATE =2000pF 0.58 V GATE OFF time

t OFF typ (μs) [4] @V IN =5V, V GATE =0.5V,C GATE =2000pF 16.6

Notes:

[1] When the mode control input terminal is high state, the external MOSFETs are turned on. When the mode control input terminal is low state, the external MOSFETs are turned off.

[2] When the mode control input terminal is low state, the external MOSFETs are turned on. When the mode control input terminal is high state, the external MOSFETs are turned off.

[3] As an N-channel MOSFET driver IC, as of September 27, 2017. TDSC survey.

[4] The time taken for the VGATE to reach the defined value from when VCT becomes half the value of VIH.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

