UN Secretary General appreciates Indonesia`s contribution to Rohingyas

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has expressed his appreciation of Indonesias contribution in handling the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State, Myanmar.



"The UN Secretary General appreciated Indonesias contribution and cooperation with the UN in maintaining peace and global stability so far," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated after meeting Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York.



According to a press statement from the Indonesian Foreign Ministry received by ANTARA here on Thursday, on the occasion, Marsudi explained about Indonesian humanitarian aid during her visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh early in September.



Furthermore, the minister and the secretary general exchanged thoughts on the solution to the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State. The minister asserted the importance of the international community to solve the refugee crisis, both in Rakhine State and in the border.



"It is important for the international community to help solve the problem of the refugees," Marsudi noted, adding that the ASEAN Chairman has issued a Chairs Statement on the Rakhine State issue at an informal meeting last weekend, which showed the ASEANs concern over the humanitarian issues in Rakhine State and its readiness to distribute aid.



Marsudi also stressed on the efforts to halt the tension among people which could enable the distribution of aid.



To overcome such an issue, the Indonesian government will contact religious and community leaders to help ease the tensions.



At the end of the meeting, Marsudi also affirmed Indonesias support for the UN reform as it was absolutely necessary.



"The global challenges are increasingly complex. We need a lively and responsive UN. We hope that the UN Secretary General can respond to this reform," he revealed.



Guterres has been serving as the UN Secretary General since Jan 1, 2017. Previously, Guterres was the High Commissioner of UNHCR (the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and former Portuguese prime minister. (*)