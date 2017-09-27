Ministry destroys illegal refined sugar and expired meat
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Trade Ministry has destroyed 21.3 tons of illegal refined crystal sugar and 47.9 tons of expired frozen meat seized during the first semester of 2017.
The ministrys Secretary General, Karyanto Suprih, said here on Thursday that the items were seized during the monitoring operation conducted by the civil investigators (PPNS) of the ministrys Directorate general of Consumers Protection and Trade Orders (PKTN).
"This will send a message to business operators on the consequences of violating the rules," Karyanto stated.
The ministry has imposed administrative sanctions against violators of the regulation and halted the supply of the industry which was involved in the illegal sale of refined crystal sugar to consumers.
Karyanto elaborated that three food and beverage companies allegedly sold the refined sugar to consumers market. The expired frozen meat were seized from one company.
Meanwhile, Director General of PKTN, Syahrul Mamma, noted that the products, which were sold under various brands, were seized from retailer shops as well as traders in the market.
"We have imposed sanctions to stop the distribution or the supply of refined sugar to them," Syahrul explained.
Refined crystal sugar is not allowed to be sold to consumers. It is only for use in food and beverage industry.(*)
