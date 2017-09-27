WAKUWAKU JAPAN: "Catch Your Dream!-Study in Japan-"
42 minutes ago | 138 Views
Due to high popularity, broadcasting is planned for this year too!
- New Program that transmits charm of Japan from perspective of foreign students
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- WAKUWAKU JAPAN Corporation (Head office: Minato City, Tokyo, Representative Director: Masafumi Kawanishi, hereinafter referred to as "WAKUWAKU JAPAN") will broadcast "Catch Your Dream! -Study in Japan-" this year as well, because of its high popularity. The program is intended to introduce universities and their surrounding areas by collaborating with local broadcasting stations of each area in Japan from the perspective of foreign students.
This program was originally produced with the purpose of showcasing the charm of Japan by introducing universities and their surrounding areas as studying destinations or travel destinations in foreign countries through lives of current foreign students. It was broadcasted from last year and obtained high popularity. The company plans to broadcast every Saturday this year from October 7. Foreign students will be interviewed about with what dreams they came to Japan and about their school life. The program will introduce university information such as curriculums, foreign student support systems, clubs, etc. Additional information regarding daily life and areas such as accommodations, part-time jobs, and leisure activities will also be introduced along with actual experiences which only current foreign students experience including things that amazed or troubled them.
Each local station, which takes root in the region by carrying out information transmission, will be asked to perform co-production of the program in order to aim for internationalization and revitalization of the region with the help of the local people. Within the program, the company has prepared a public relation framework in which people from municipal and regional companies present the charm of their region to the world.
In addition, as a program linkage plan, the company will establish a digital platform to provide information necessary for studying and tourist information in Japan as well as to provide an exchange opportunity where users ask questions to the students currently studying in Japan. Support will be carried out so that viewers who become interested by watching the program can act quickly, without missing an opportunity. Furthermore, Study in Japan Fair is scheduled to be held in Indonesia in January 2018. Support will be implemented where public relations opportunities for foreign countries will be offered to universities of each district in Japan to directly connect a university in Japan with a student in a foreign country who wants to enroll in the university. The company plans to implement a total service which not only targets universities but also targets graduate schools and vocational schools by expanding this business which connects broadcasting businesses and non-broadcasting businesses in the future.
Broadcasting outline
Name of program: "Catch Your Dream-Study in Japan-"
Target broadcast countries:
Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Vietnam (yet to be determined)
Participants:
Kyushu University, Kogakuin University, Rikkyo University, Ritsumeikan University, Waseda University (in alphabetical order)
Broadcasting period:
Every week from October 7, 2017 (Saturday)
Broadcasting time:
Indonesia, Singapore: From 19:00 to 20:00 (Planned)
Myanmar: From 19:30 to 20:30 (Planned)
Sri Lanka: From 18:30 to 19:30
Mongolia: From 21:00 to 22:00
Thailand: From 9:30 to 10:30 on November 25, 2017 (Saturday)
"Catch Your Dream! -Study in Japan-" dedicated website: http://japan-study.com/
WAKUWAKU JAPAN CORPORATION Profile
* Company Name: WAKUWAKU JAPAN CORPORATION (http://www.wakuwakujapan.com/)
* Address: 7F Akasaka Enokizaka Building, 1-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052
* Established: May 1, 2015
* Capital: 5.5 billion yen
* President & CEO: Masafumi Kawanishi
* Major shareholder: SKY Perfect JSAT 60%, Cool Japan Fund Inc. 40%
* Official site: http://www.wakuwakujapan.tv/
* Countries and regions currently broadcasting:
Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Mongolia
Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51691205&lang=en
Contacts
Direct inquiries:
WAKUWAKU JAPAN Corporation
Tomoko Karasawa / Minyi REN, +81-3-5571-6880
Marketing Department
info@wakuwakujapan.com
- New Program that transmits charm of Japan from perspective of foreign students
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- WAKUWAKU JAPAN Corporation (Head office: Minato City, Tokyo, Representative Director: Masafumi Kawanishi, hereinafter referred to as "WAKUWAKU JAPAN") will broadcast "Catch Your Dream! -Study in Japan-" this year as well, because of its high popularity. The program is intended to introduce universities and their surrounding areas by collaborating with local broadcasting stations of each area in Japan from the perspective of foreign students.
This program was originally produced with the purpose of showcasing the charm of Japan by introducing universities and their surrounding areas as studying destinations or travel destinations in foreign countries through lives of current foreign students. It was broadcasted from last year and obtained high popularity. The company plans to broadcast every Saturday this year from October 7. Foreign students will be interviewed about with what dreams they came to Japan and about their school life. The program will introduce university information such as curriculums, foreign student support systems, clubs, etc. Additional information regarding daily life and areas such as accommodations, part-time jobs, and leisure activities will also be introduced along with actual experiences which only current foreign students experience including things that amazed or troubled them.
Each local station, which takes root in the region by carrying out information transmission, will be asked to perform co-production of the program in order to aim for internationalization and revitalization of the region with the help of the local people. Within the program, the company has prepared a public relation framework in which people from municipal and regional companies present the charm of their region to the world.
In addition, as a program linkage plan, the company will establish a digital platform to provide information necessary for studying and tourist information in Japan as well as to provide an exchange opportunity where users ask questions to the students currently studying in Japan. Support will be carried out so that viewers who become interested by watching the program can act quickly, without missing an opportunity. Furthermore, Study in Japan Fair is scheduled to be held in Indonesia in January 2018. Support will be implemented where public relations opportunities for foreign countries will be offered to universities of each district in Japan to directly connect a university in Japan with a student in a foreign country who wants to enroll in the university. The company plans to implement a total service which not only targets universities but also targets graduate schools and vocational schools by expanding this business which connects broadcasting businesses and non-broadcasting businesses in the future.
Broadcasting outline
Name of program: "Catch Your Dream-Study in Japan-"
Target broadcast countries:
Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Vietnam (yet to be determined)
Participants:
Kyushu University, Kogakuin University, Rikkyo University, Ritsumeikan University, Waseda University (in alphabetical order)
Broadcasting period:
Every week from October 7, 2017 (Saturday)
Broadcasting time:
Indonesia, Singapore: From 19:00 to 20:00 (Planned)
Myanmar: From 19:30 to 20:30 (Planned)
Sri Lanka: From 18:30 to 19:30
Mongolia: From 21:00 to 22:00
Thailand: From 9:30 to 10:30 on November 25, 2017 (Saturday)
"Catch Your Dream! -Study in Japan-" dedicated website: http://japan-study.com/
WAKUWAKU JAPAN CORPORATION Profile
* Company Name: WAKUWAKU JAPAN CORPORATION (http://www.wakuwakujapan.com/)
* Address: 7F Akasaka Enokizaka Building, 1-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052
* Established: May 1, 2015
* Capital: 5.5 billion yen
* President & CEO: Masafumi Kawanishi
* Major shareholder: SKY Perfect JSAT 60%, Cool Japan Fund Inc. 40%
* Official site: http://www.wakuwakujapan.tv/
* Countries and regions currently broadcasting:
Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Mongolia
Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51691205&lang=en
Contacts
Direct inquiries:
WAKUWAKU JAPAN Corporation
Tomoko Karasawa / Minyi REN, +81-3-5571-6880
Marketing Department
info@wakuwakujapan.com
Latest News
- WAKUWAKU JAPAN: "Catch Your Dream!-Study in Japan-" 42 minutes ago
- Avatar director James Cameron invests in Verdient Foods and Canadian organic farming industry 1 hour ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation releases N-channel MOSFET driver ICs in industry-leading small package for mobile and consumer applications 14 hours ago
- Moody’s Analytics wins three categories in Asia Risk Technology Rankings 27th September 2017
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's 300mA small LDO regulator ICs combine low quiescent bias current with high ripple rejection ratio and fast load transient response 26th September 2017
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches 10-terabyte enterprise capacity HDD 26th September 2017
- 22nd Century now free of restrictive license agreement with British American Tobacco 26th September 2017
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation releases small active-clamp MOSFET for relay drivers 25th September 2017