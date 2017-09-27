Calvin Klein, Inc. announces the opening of multi-brand lifestyle stores in Shanghai and Düsseldorf
58 minutes ago | 183 Views
NEW YORK--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], today announced the opening of new CALVIN KLEIN multi-brand lifestyle stores in Shanghai, China and Düsseldorf, Germany. Each store is a flagship and features the brand’s latest retail design concepts.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170928005736/en/
The 6,000 square foot, two-story Shanghai store is located in Raffles City and offers men’s and women’s CK Calvin Klein, CALVIN KLEIN JEANS, CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR and CALVIN KLEIN PERFORMANCE apparel and accessories. The new store in Düsseldorf is located on Königsallee Boulevard and spans three floors and over 3,500 square feet, and offers men’s and women’s Calvin Klein sportswear and accessories, CALVIN KLEIN JEANS, CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR and CALVIN KLEIN SWIMWEAR.
The new design concept for each of these retail locations communicates the brand’s minimal, modern aesthetic with a fresh addition of color and sumptuous materials to enhance the consumer experience. Vibrant cobalt blue curtains frame the entrance, while geometric-shaped lush rugs in soft pink set a luxurious tone and contribute an elegant counterpoint to the gray concrete. Kvadrat/Raf Simons fabric is utilized throughout as well as Utrecht chairs by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld, which are distributed by Cassina. Oversized silhouette cut-out images of models in the brand’s latest styles are suspended from the ceiling, delineating spaces and communicating the product story of the store.
Digital technology is also utilized throughout the stores, offering consumers the opportunity to actively participate in a personalized shopping experience and engage with the products and the brand in new, unique ways. Interactive video and denim fit guide walls allow consumers to browse items featured in the brand’s current campaign and make selections to try on in-store. In the Shanghai location, an interactive video table invites consumers to explore the brand on a deeper level via newspaper, magazine and online articles on the brand, key milestones, runway show videos and recent events, as well as the brand’s official social media platforms.
“Our new flagship stores in Shanghai and Düsseldorf represent CALVIN KLEIN’s commitment to strong consumer experience, technological innovation, and unmatched brand equity for our global audience,” said Steve Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc. “As we continue to focus on expanding CALVIN KLEIN’s global footprint, it is our objective to bring a best-in-class retail experience to key markets and shopping destinations around the world.”
CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.
Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $8 billion in 2016 and were distributed in over 110 countries. CALVIN KLEIN employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVINKLEIN, TOMMYHILFIGER, VanHeusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and True&Co. brands, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International, Limited.
EDITORIAL CREDIT: CALVIN KLEIN
IMAGE CREDITS – SHANGHAI: © 2017 Andy Shen
IMAGE CREDITS – DÜSSELDORF: © 2017 Huy Nguyen
SOCIAL MEDIA: facebook.com/calvinklein; calvinklein.tumblr.com; google.com/+calvinklein; youtube.com/calvinklein; twitter.com/calvinklein; instagram.com/calvinklein; pinterest.com/calvinklein
snapchat: calvinklein
brand handle: @calvinklein
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170928005736/en/
Contacts
Calvin Klein, Inc.
Alexandra Wagner, 212-292-9794
SVP, Corporate Communications
alexandrawagner@ck.com
or
Amanda Peña, 212-292-9223
Director, Corporate Communications
amandapena@ck.com
Source: Calvin Klein, Inc.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170928005736/en/
The 6,000 square foot, two-story Shanghai store is located in Raffles City and offers men’s and women’s CK Calvin Klein, CALVIN KLEIN JEANS, CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR and CALVIN KLEIN PERFORMANCE apparel and accessories. The new store in Düsseldorf is located on Königsallee Boulevard and spans three floors and over 3,500 square feet, and offers men’s and women’s Calvin Klein sportswear and accessories, CALVIN KLEIN JEANS, CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR and CALVIN KLEIN SWIMWEAR.
The new design concept for each of these retail locations communicates the brand’s minimal, modern aesthetic with a fresh addition of color and sumptuous materials to enhance the consumer experience. Vibrant cobalt blue curtains frame the entrance, while geometric-shaped lush rugs in soft pink set a luxurious tone and contribute an elegant counterpoint to the gray concrete. Kvadrat/Raf Simons fabric is utilized throughout as well as Utrecht chairs by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld, which are distributed by Cassina. Oversized silhouette cut-out images of models in the brand’s latest styles are suspended from the ceiling, delineating spaces and communicating the product story of the store.
Digital technology is also utilized throughout the stores, offering consumers the opportunity to actively participate in a personalized shopping experience and engage with the products and the brand in new, unique ways. Interactive video and denim fit guide walls allow consumers to browse items featured in the brand’s current campaign and make selections to try on in-store. In the Shanghai location, an interactive video table invites consumers to explore the brand on a deeper level via newspaper, magazine and online articles on the brand, key milestones, runway show videos and recent events, as well as the brand’s official social media platforms.
“Our new flagship stores in Shanghai and Düsseldorf represent CALVIN KLEIN’s commitment to strong consumer experience, technological innovation, and unmatched brand equity for our global audience,” said Steve Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc. “As we continue to focus on expanding CALVIN KLEIN’s global footprint, it is our objective to bring a best-in-class retail experience to key markets and shopping destinations around the world.”
CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.
Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $8 billion in 2016 and were distributed in over 110 countries. CALVIN KLEIN employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVINKLEIN, TOMMYHILFIGER, VanHeusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and True&Co. brands, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International, Limited.
EDITORIAL CREDIT: CALVIN KLEIN
IMAGE CREDITS – SHANGHAI: © 2017 Andy Shen
IMAGE CREDITS – DÜSSELDORF: © 2017 Huy Nguyen
SOCIAL MEDIA: facebook.com/calvinklein; calvinklein.tumblr.com; google.com/+calvinklein; youtube.com/calvinklein; twitter.com/calvinklein; instagram.com/calvinklein; pinterest.com/calvinklein
snapchat: calvinklein
brand handle: @calvinklein
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170928005736/en/
Contacts
Calvin Klein, Inc.
Alexandra Wagner, 212-292-9794
SVP, Corporate Communications
alexandrawagner@ck.com
or
Amanda Peña, 212-292-9223
Director, Corporate Communications
amandapena@ck.com
Source: Calvin Klein, Inc.
Latest News
- Calvin Klein, Inc. announces the opening of multi-brand lifestyle stores in Shanghai and Düsseldorf 58 minutes ago
- WAKUWAKU JAPAN: "Catch Your Dream!-Study in Japan-" 5 hours ago
- Avatar director James Cameron invests in Verdient Foods and Canadian organic farming industry 5 hours ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation releases N-channel MOSFET driver ICs in industry-leading small package for mobile and consumer applications 19 hours ago
- Moody’s Analytics wins three categories in Asia Risk Technology Rankings 27th September 2017
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's 300mA small LDO regulator ICs combine low quiescent bias current with high ripple rejection ratio and fast load transient response 26th September 2017
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches 10-terabyte enterprise capacity HDD 26th September 2017
- 22nd Century now free of restrictive license agreement with British American Tobacco 26th September 2017