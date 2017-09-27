Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation adds new three-phase brushless fan motor controller IC allowing easy switching to multipolar motor

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today announced the launch of “TB67B054FTG,” a new three-phase brushless fan motor controller IC for home appliances, such as air conditioners and air purifiers, that realizes high efficiency drive and noise reduction. Mass production will start in November, 2017.

Today’s motor rotors are multi-polarized, since higher motor driving efficiency and noise reduction are required for fan motors used air conditioners, air purifiers and other in home appliances. Conventionally, motor control is carried out by a microcontroller and an 8-pole rotor and a rotation-control signal that outputs 3 pulses a cycle.

The new product can control the rotation speed of a 12-pole rotor with a standard microcontroller system by using a rotation-control signal that outputs 2 pulses in one cycle. Switching from an 8-pole to 12-pole rotor achieves higher drive efficiency and reduces noise, but rotation-control for an 8-pole rotor can also adopted, which shortens the development term.

The controller is housed in a small surface-mount 32-pin QFN type package, which has a 68% smaller mounting area than the widely used 30-pin SSOP type package, contributing to space- saving in the board layout.

Main Features

1. Realizes low vibration and noise with a sine-wave PWM drive

2. Possible to upgrade from 8-pole rotor to 12-pole rotor motor without changing the rotation-control system. Since the rotation-control signal outputs 2 pulses in one cycle, the current rotation-control system for an 8-pole rotor can be applied with a 12-pole rotor.

3. Small surface-mounting type package

Housed in a small, 32-pin QFN package (mounting area: 5×5mm). The mounting area is 68% smaller than for products in 30-pin SSOP type packages (mounting area: 32.8×13.5mm), contributing to space-saving in mounting and board layout.

Main Specifications 3-phase sine-wave PWM brushless motor controller Part number

Current product

TB6584FNG/AFNG New product

TB67B054FTG Power supply voltage

(Absolute maximum ratings)

18V Power supply voltage

(Operation range)

6V to 16.5V Rotation speed output signal

(FG output signal)

3 pulses per one cycle 2 pulses per one cycle Package

SSOP30

Mounting area: 10.2×7.6mm

QFN32

Mounting area: 5mm×5mm Sample status In mass production Samples ready to ship

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

