President, 1,000 people watch G30S/PKI communist insurgence film in Bogor

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo, along with around 1,000 people in the West Java Provincial city of Bogor, Friday night, watched a film on the September 30 Movement, the coup attempt of the Indonesia Communist Party (G30S/PKI).



The film show of the now-defunct Indonesian communist party was also attended by chief of the provincial military command (Danrem 061) Suryakancana Col. (Inf) Mirza Agus, chief of Bogor District Military command (Dandim 0606) Lt. Col. (Arm) Doddy Suhadiman, and chief of Bogor District Police, Senior Commissioner Ulung Sampurna Jaya.



The residents, military and the police personnel, mingled together while sitting on the floor with the president to watch the four-hour movie.



One of the residents, Erna, said she got information about the film from an announcement at the mosque, and added that she was interested to watch the 1965 G30S/PKI communist insurgence film.



Meanwhile, President Jokowi has proposed that the G30S/PKI communist insurgence film be updated, so that the younger generation can understand the history of the PKI.



"Yes, watching movies, especially about history, is important. However, of course, the children of the millennium, have to watch a film they can understand," Jokowi stated, after reviewing the Mangunsuko Suspension Bridge in Dusun hamlet, Magelang, Central Java, Monday.



The president made the statement following the plan of Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo to screen the G30S/PKI film within the TNI internal institution.



"Let them (young people) understand the dangers of communism, and let them know about the PKI," he added.



The latest version of the film is important for the millennial generation to understand the movie, which was first released in 1984.



"Yes, it would be best to have the most recent and updated version of the film, so that it can be understood by the millennial generation," Jokowi reiterated. (*)