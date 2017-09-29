IMT-GT ministerial meeting produces cooperation in four projects

Pangkalpinang (ANTARA News) - Coordinating Minister for Economy Darmin Nasution said the ministerial meeting of Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) here on Friday produced cooperation in four projects between the three neighboring countries.



"The cooperation agreements are to support integration of growth of the three neighboring countries and at the same time to increase investment in the IMT-GT areas," Darmin Nasution said when attending the IMT-GT ministerial meeting here on Friday.



The four cooperation projects to be developed by the three countries are tourism, transport, human resources and infrastructure projects.



"Cooperation in tourism development we will adopt tourism strategic framework as a reference to promote cross border tourism. We will make IMT-GT as a sustainable tourist destination, inclusive and competitive," Darmin said.



In the transport sector the three countries will cooperate in improving cross border trade system and infrastructure as the IMT-GT zone as the export base, he said.



"Improved transport system would boost trade and investment faster. I hope the Dumai-Malaka Ro-Ro project would be implemented soon," he said.



Meanwhile, under the cooperation program in human resources development, inter-university cooperation has been formed in the IMT-GT area through UNINET Charter with innovative research and technology.



"In our 2017-2021 working plan, we will promote the role of universities in the IMT-GT area," he said.



He said cooperation in the development of infrastructure, IMT-GT countries agreed to implement connectivity projects including airports, seaports, roads, bridges and railway.



Darmin also said the secretariat of Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GR) will be in Pangkalpinang, the capital of the province of Bangka Belitung.



"We will build the IMT-GT secretariat in Bangka Belitung, which is rich not only in tin, but also in pepper, rubber, oil palm, and sea products," he said.



Bangka Belitung Governor Erzaldi Rosman Djohan said the province would gain from Pangkalpinang selected as the headquarter of IMT-GT as it would make connection easier internationally and domestically.



The governor said the provincial administration already prepared location and construction of the secretariat is expected to start in November this year. (*)