PSSI eyes matches against FIFA`s big fives

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has fixed friendly matches against FIFAs big fives, namely Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium, into its agenda this year.



"We are exploring the (matches with five big) teams, which is our target. We will inform (it) if there is a positive signal," head of the media and promotional digital relations of the PSSI Gatot Widakdo said here, Friday, adding that the FIFAs schedule for the international matches this year remains October 2 to 10, and November 6 to 14.



If such friendly matches can be fixed, the Indonesian team, better known as the Garuda team, will gain experiences from the international friendly matches, in addition to raising its rank at the FIFA level.



On Wednesday (Oct 4), the Garuda senior soccer team will face Cambodia in an international friendly match at the Patriot Candrabaga stadium in West Java Provincial District of Bekasi.



Earlier, Ratu Tisha Destria, secretary general of the PSSI, informed about a possible friendly match between the Garuda team against Portugal (FIFAs third rank).



To date, however, PSSI said there was no certainty about the match against the Portugal team that has been nicknamed Selec��o das Quinas.



The Indonesias national team is currently ranked 169 in FIFA.(*)