Australia, Indonesia work together on crisis response in Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees on boat after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Teknaf, Cox Bazar, Bangladesh, Friday (29/9/2017). (ANTARA/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta (ANTARA News)- Humanitarian specialists from Australia and Indonesia are working together in Bangladesh on responses to the crisis in the area around Coxs Bazar, according to the Australian embassy in Jakarta, in a press statement released on Friday.



Two officials from the Australian Embassy in Jakarta are closely coordinating with the Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance, a coalition of 11 non-government organisations, including Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah.



The Australian and Indonesian humanitarian specialists travelled to the Coxs Bazar region this week and met with international and local partners.



The teams visited a number of camps and saw the work the Government of Bangladesh was doing to deliver humanitarian assistance.



Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Paul Grigson said Australia had a long history of working closely with Indonesia, in responding to crises.



"We value our long-standing humanitarian partnerships with the Indonesian Government, Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah," he said.



"We will continue to coordinate with the Indonesian Government and the Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance to address the protracted humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh."



The United Nations estimates that more than 500,000 people fleeing violence in Rakhine State in Myanmar have crossed into Bangladesh since 25 August.



The Australian Government has provided $20 million to those affected by the crisis.



