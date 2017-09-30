President Jokowi leads commemoration of Pancasila Sanctity Day

President Joko Widodo. (ANTARA /Rosa Panggabean)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presided over a ceremony to mark Pancasila Sanctity Day here on Saturday morning.



The ceremony held at Sanctity of Pancasila Monument in Lubang Buaya, East Jakarta, began at 8am.



The event was also attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla and cabinet ministers.



The chairman of the Regional Representatives Council (DPD), Osman Sapta Odang, read the text of Pancasila, which is the state ideology, while the text of the preamble of the 1945 Constitution was read by the chairman of the Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR), Zulkifli Hasan.



Brigadier General AAB Maliogha acted as ceremony officer while police senior commissioner Ady Eibowo as ceremony leader.



Deputy House Speaker Fahri Hamzah read and signed a declaration while religious affairs ministet Lukman Hakim Saifuddin led a prayer.



Solemn ceremony is annually organized to mark Pancasila Sanctity Day at the Sanctity of Pancasila Monument which stands on the place of the pit of a well called Lubang Buaya, where the bodies of dead senior officers were recovered the next day after the failed coup attempt by the Indonesia Communist Party (PKI) on September 30, 1965 known as G30S/PKI movement.



T.SYS