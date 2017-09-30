AP II offers Rp11 trillion project to expand Kualanamu Airport

Kualanamu International Airport. (ANTARA FOTO/Widodo S Jusuf)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura (AP) II is offering two packages of project for the expansion of the Kualanamu international airport of North Sumatra worth Rp11 trillion.



"Through this investment packages, investor could have 49 percent stake in the company which will operate the Kualanamu international airport," Chief Executive of the state-owned airport operator, Muhammad Awaluddin, said here on Sunday.



AP II will hold the majority of at least 51 percent of the Kualanamu airport operator, Muhammad Awaluddin said.



He said the first package worth around Rp7 trillion will include expansion of the runway to allow the airport to accommodate wide bodied aircraft of Airbus 380-800, and expansion of cargo area to 24,715 square meters from 13,450 square meters at present, and expansion of passenger terminal to 224,256 square meters to increase the capacity from 9 million passengers to 17 million passengers annually.



The first package is part of the planned three phases for the airport expansion. Work in the first package will start in 2018.



AP II also offers investment in Package II worth Rp4 trillion to develop a 200 hectare plot of land for commercial area outside the passenger terminal.



The commercial area will be built with an "airport city" concept with 3, 4 and 5 star hotels, a hypermarket, office building, hospital and movie theater.



The investors have to be of world class in the management of airport. The Kualanamu airport is the second largest airport under AP II after Jakartas Soekarno Hatta airport.



The airport has continued to record a fast growth of air passengers from year to year now reaching 9 million a year or its full capacity.



AP II plans to expand the passenger terminal up to 42 million in 2027. Transport Minister, Budi Sumadi, said expansion of the International Airport of Kualanamu is part of the government program to improve logistic and transport connectivity.



Earlier the Minister said China has indicated interest in Kualanamu airport project.