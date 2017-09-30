President calls against recurrence of history of PKI cruelty

Illustration. President Joko Widodo (sixth left) was accompanied by TNI Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo (fifth left) and a number of officers and soldiers of TNI and Polri along with the public watching the movie "Betrayal G 30 S / PKI in indoor tennis court Korem 061 Suryakencana Bogor, West Java , Friday (9/29/2017) night. (ANTARA/Setpres/Laily Rachev) ()

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called against recurrence of the dark history of PKI (former Indonesia Communist Party) cruelty in Indonesia at the commemoration of Pancasila Sanctity Day here on Sunday.



In view of that he said all national elements must stick to Pancasila state ideology and maintain national unity and give no room for ideologies that are against the ideology as the states foundation.



"Do not give room to other ideologies that are against Pancasila moreover PKI," he said.



President Jokowi reiterated that the governments position has always been clear, which is sticking to TAP MPRS Number 25, 1966.



"Our commitment is clear. To me it is clear. TAP MPRS Number 25, 1966 states that PKI is banned. It is very clear and so there is no need to repeat it again and again," he said.



On the occasion President Jokowi appealed to all elements of the nation and ordered TNI (military) and the police and all government institutions to jointly build a synergy to develop the country and create peace and tranquality for the people and unite to meet global challenges.



President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presided over the ceremony at the Sanctity of Pancasil Monument in Lubang Buaya, East Jakarta, at 8am which was also attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla, coordinating ministers for political, security and legal affairs Wiranto, for maritime affairs Luhut Pandjaitan, finance minister Sri Mulyani, industry minister Airlangga Hartarto, TNI (military) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo, army chief of staff General Muljono, navy chief of staff Admiral Ade Supandi, air force chief of staff Marshal Hadi Tjakjanto and Indonesia Police chief General Tito Karnavian.



The chairman of the Regional Representatives Council (DPD), Osman Sapta Odang, read the text of Pancasila, which is the state ideology, while the text of the preamble of the 1945 Constitution was read by the chairman of the Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR), Zulkifli Hasan.



The chief of staff of Permanent Garisson I/Jakarta, Brigadier General AAB Maliogha acted as ceremony officer while chief of SPN (state police school) senior commissioner Ady Eibowo as ceremony leader.



Deputy House Speaker Fahri Hamzah read and signed a declaration while religious affairs ministet Lukman Hakim Saifuddin led a prayer.



Solemn ceremony is annually organized to mark Pancasila Sanctity Day at the Sanctity of Pancasila Monument which stands on the place of the pit of a well called Lubang Buaya, where the bodies of dead senior officers were recovered the next day after the failed coup attempt by the Indonesia Communist Party (PKI) on September 30, 1965 known as G30S/PKI movement.(*)