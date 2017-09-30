Indonesian soccer teams to face Malaysia-Thailand soon

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias under-16 and Under-19 (U-16 and U-19) national soccer teams will play against the national teams of Malaysias U-16 and Thailands U-19, respectively, in Bekasi, West Java on October 8, 2017.



The matches between the Indonesias under-16 (Timnas U-16) with the Malaysian team and Timnas U-19 against the Thailands squad will be held in the Wibawa Mukti stadium at 03.30 p.m. and 06.30 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB), respectively, according to information obtained from the All Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) here on Saturday.



"Implementation of the two soccer events is aimed at making the Timnas U-16 and Timnas U-19 more mature," the statement noted.



The match between the Timnas U-16 and the Malaysias team is intended to know the opponents strengths, as both teams might meet in the final round of the Asia Cup U-16 tournament from September 20 to October 7, 2018, where Malaysia will be hosting the event, the PSSI said.



The Timnas U-16 advanced to the Asia Cup U-16 tournament after it led Group G with 12 points from four time-matches. This team crushed the Northern Marianas team 18-0, beat Timor Leste 3-1, Thailand 1-0 and Laos 3-0.



In the meantime, it will be the repeat of their meeting in the semifinals of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-18 Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, where the Timnas U-19 lost 2-3 to the Thailands team in Group B match.



"Who knows, it may be (the moment) for the Timnas U-19 to defeat the Thailand squad," the PSSIs statement added.



The Timnas U-19 failed to reach the final after losing 2-3 to the Thailands team in a Group B match of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-18 Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday afternoon.



Thailand emerged victorious after the penalty kicks, when three of Indonesias Under-19 national soccer team (Timnas U-19) players failed to score.



Two Indonesian players who managed to contribute goals in the penalty shootout are Egy Maulana Fikri and Muhammad Luthfi Kamal Baharsyah.



Earlier, the Garuda Nusantara advanced to the semifinal match after crushing the Brunei Darussalam soccer team 8-0 in a Group B match, Wednesday.(*)