Fitria wins gold medal at ASEAN climbing circuit

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian national climber Fitria Hartani won a gold medal in the womens boulder category at Bangkok Series ASEAN Climbing Circuit in Thailand on Saturday.



The athlete from East Java took over the position of the host countrys athlete, Puntarika Tunyavanic, who finished second followed by Singapores climber Vanessa Teng in the third place.



The head of early age development affairs of the central executive board of the Indonesian Rock Climbing Federation (PP FPTI), Kuntoro Halim, said he was satisfied with Fitrias achievement.



"In terms of target it has been met as out of two gold medals we took one," he said in a press statement received here on Sunday.



Besides Fitria PP FPTI also sent three other athletes to the event. They were Katisma Ragi, Rakasiwi, Kiromal Katibin and Jasmico Pamumade, who are POPNAS (national school students games) 2017 champions.



For the young POPNAS champions the event that only competed two categories - womens boulder and mens boulder - would certainly give them important experience.



From the beginning Kuntoro said the target was only to give the young athletes competition experience as this was their first participation in the ASEAN Climbing Circuit.



The gold medal for the mens boulder category went to Asher Gavin from Singapore.(*)