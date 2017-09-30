Fitria wins gold medal at ASEAN climbing circuit
1 hour ago | 177 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian national climber Fitria Hartani won a gold medal in the womens boulder category at Bangkok Series ASEAN Climbing Circuit in Thailand on Saturday.
The athlete from East Java took over the position of the host countrys athlete, Puntarika Tunyavanic, who finished second followed by Singapores climber Vanessa Teng in the third place.
The head of early age development affairs of the central executive board of the Indonesian Rock Climbing Federation (PP FPTI), Kuntoro Halim, said he was satisfied with Fitrias achievement.
"In terms of target it has been met as out of two gold medals we took one," he said in a press statement received here on Sunday.
Besides Fitria PP FPTI also sent three other athletes to the event. They were Katisma Ragi, Rakasiwi, Kiromal Katibin and Jasmico Pamumade, who are POPNAS (national school students games) 2017 champions.
For the young POPNAS champions the event that only competed two categories - womens boulder and mens boulder - would certainly give them important experience.
From the beginning Kuntoro said the target was only to give the young athletes competition experience as this was their first participation in the ASEAN Climbing Circuit.
The gold medal for the mens boulder category went to Asher Gavin from Singapore.(*)
The athlete from East Java took over the position of the host countrys athlete, Puntarika Tunyavanic, who finished second followed by Singapores climber Vanessa Teng in the third place.
The head of early age development affairs of the central executive board of the Indonesian Rock Climbing Federation (PP FPTI), Kuntoro Halim, said he was satisfied with Fitrias achievement.
"In terms of target it has been met as out of two gold medals we took one," he said in a press statement received here on Sunday.
Besides Fitria PP FPTI also sent three other athletes to the event. They were Katisma Ragi, Rakasiwi, Kiromal Katibin and Jasmico Pamumade, who are POPNAS (national school students games) 2017 champions.
For the young POPNAS champions the event that only competed two categories - womens boulder and mens boulder - would certainly give them important experience.
From the beginning Kuntoro said the target was only to give the young athletes competition experience as this was their first participation in the ASEAN Climbing Circuit.
The gold medal for the mens boulder category went to Asher Gavin from Singapore.(*)
Latest News
- Fitria wins gold medal at ASEAN climbing circuit 1 hour ago
- Indonesian soccer teams to face Malaysia-Thailand soon 1 hour ago
- PSSI eyes matches against FIFA`s big fives 30th September 2017
- Indonesia to renegotiate its contract on hosting Asian Games 27th September 2017
- Indonesia to broadcast 57 events of Asian Games live 27th September 2017
- No chance to negotiate Asian Games sport branches: OC 26th September 2017
- Indonesia overall champion in ASEAN Para Games 24th September 2017
- Japan Badminton Open - Gideon/Sukamuljo pair enters final round 23rd September 2017