President Jokowi encourages youths to build businesses

President Joko Widodo "Ngopi" Afternoon with coffee industry businessmen and a number of celebrities coffee observers at the Bogor Palace on Sunday (01/10/2017)(ANTARA/Bayu Prasetyo)

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged the Indonesias youths to build businesses by utilizing the current lifestyle.



"Now it becomes a lifestyle, a way of life, young people are now hanging out in coffee shops while carrying a lot of laptops, smartphones, bringing the black coffee drinkings to cappuccino or blended coffee with different tastes. I think these kinds of innovations become a great opportunity (to build businesses)," the president said in his speech at the Evening Coffee event held at the Bogor Palace on Sunday.



The president who wore a white shirt was discussing with the original Indonesian coffee drinkers in the event which was also attended by several film actors of Coffee Philosophy such as Chico Jericho, Julie Estelle, and producer Handoko.



On the occasion, the head of state also asked the youths to build businesses that introduce Indonesian products worldwide.



"Try jumping. Although selling the martabak (type of food made from floor, egg, and other ingredients and fried) but it can jump. Well (of course) the international standard of martabak. Today, we do not sell fixed assets, light asset, but the brand value," Jokowi reminded.



According to him, enterprises of food or beverages in Indonesia, which was pioneered by the youths have development potential.



The Evening Coffee event held by the office of presidential staff along with the Creative Economy Agency, invited as many as 115 entrepreneurs of coffee drinkings in commemorating the World Coffee Day 2017.(*)