Pertamina lubricants enters Egyptian market

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - PT Pertamina Lubricants again demonstrates its commitment to become a world-class lubricant company by penetrating the Middle East through entering the Egyptian market.



Manager of Grease and Specialty Products of PT Pertamina Lubricants, Eko Budiarso, and Surabaya Retail Sales Area Manager V, Wahyudi Kurniawan, agreed on the contract of sales of lubricant with Egyptian company Ashrafco.



They were accompanied by Embassy of Cairos Trade Attache, Burman Rahman.



"Pertaminas lubricant sales is a trial order of one 20 feet container with a value of 56,695 US dollars or worth Rp737 million," said Eko Budiarso in his statement.



Trade Attache of the Embassy in Cairo said Pertamina Lubricants and Ashrafco deal in lubricant business cooperation opens the opportunity to further popularize this Indonesian product.



After all, Ashrafco has a good reputation as an agent of Indonesian products.



"Besides as the winner of Primaduta Award 2016 for its loyalty in buying products from Indonesia, Ashrafco is also the sole agent for PT Prima Alloys rims since 1999, sole agent of PT Bangun Sarana Alloy since 2004 and sole agent of PT Elang Perdana vehicle tire since 2005. This is a good opportunity," said Burman Rahman.



Under the deal, President Director of Ashrafco Khaleed Hammad said the contract was a good start for Ashrafcos relationship with PT Pertamina Lubricants.



"I believe that Pertaminas high-quality lubricant production can compete with similar products in the Egyptian market," Khaleed said.



Meanwhile, Ambassador of Indonesia to Egypt Helmy Fauzy explained PT Pertamina Lubricants as a subsidiary of state-owned PT Pertamina (Persero), which manages the domestic and international lubricants business, has been exploring the opportunities of the nations lubricant market in Egypt.



"I hope this one container deal, which will be delivered in October 2017, can be a sustainable partnership and continued with even greater orders in the future," said Helmy.



Earlier in June 2017, a delegation of PT Pertamina Lubricants led by Sales & Marketing Director of PT Pertamina Lubricants Andria Nusa had initiated the exploration of Pertaminas lubricant market.



They conducted several business meetings with six Egyptian companies, which had imported Indonesian automotive products such as Indonesian car tires and rims, as well as with other potential Egyptian partners.



With a population of 93.62 million people (September 2017), Egypt is a potential market for lubricants. Up to now there are more than 10 local and international lubricants that dominate the Egyptian market.



However, PT Pertamina Lubricants expressed confidence that Pertaminas lubricant products can compete with other products in the Egyptian market.(*)