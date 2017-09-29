China Yiwu International Commodities Fair: tailored for SMEs
YIWU, China--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- In its 23rd year, China Yiwu International Commodities Fair (Yiwu Fair) has grown into one of China’s largest, most influential and most effective consumption fairs. The 22nd Yiwu Fair attracted 2,200 exhibitors from 15 foreign countries, 63,160 professional buyers from 171 countries and regions, reaching a turnover of 2.64 billion dollars with a 1.8% year-on-year growth.
Yiwu Fair has taken on its duty to provide the SMEs with a one-stop integrated trade platform. This year, there will be special zones dedicated to enhancing the international competitiveness of the SMEs, including “Made in Zhejiang” Pavilion and General Merchandise Pavilion, and 8 other special zones for International General Merchandise, Mountain-Sea Island Collaborating Materials Processing Women Association, E-Commerce & Trade Services, New Retail, Pet Products, Locks, “Innovation Yiwu” Design Show, and Smart Lifestyle.
“Made in Zhejiang” Pavilion is aimed at promoting Chinese brands by displaying high-end products and brands made in Zhejiang, and presenting 7 “One Belt, One Road”-related activities including “One Belt, One Road” Salon and “Made in Zhejiang” Certification.
“Innovation Yiwu” Design Show will display and introduce the integration between Yiwu cultural creativity & design and relevant industries, as a means to expand the “design+manufacture” channel and build the “design+chains” ecosystem, so that design services can be truly integrated into the manufacturing process of the SMEs to optimize their value chain.
General Merchandise Pavilion will display premium hardware products and daily necessities, aimed at enhancing the advantages of Yiwu Fair, customizing services and increasing the exhibitors’ royalty.
“Smart Lifestyle” Zone will display the latest hi-tech smart products, including industrial robots, compact numerically-controlled machine tools, service robots, and AR/VR devices. It is also aimed at attracting exhibitors in popular and practical sectors such as smart home appliances, e-cigarettes, drones, etc.
The 23rd Yiwu Fair will take place on October 21-25, 2017 at Yiwu International Expo Center, where 4,100 standard booths will be provided in the 100,000m2 exhibition area to display products in 14 categories: Hardware, Electromechanical Facilities, Electronic & Electrical Appliances, Daily Necessities, Crafts, Stationery, Sporting Goods and Outdoor Leisure Products, Clothing and Shoes, Knitwear, Ornament and Accessories, Toys, Pet Products, Auto Accessories and Smart Lifestyle.
