Central Java governor invites students to preserve Batik

Banyumas, C Java (ANTARA News) - Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has invited students to play an active role in preserving batik as one of the worlds recognized cultural heritages.



"Currently, batik has become a world heritage since it was approved by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2009," Pranowo said while addressing hundreds of students and teachers at the Sokaraja State Senior High School in Banyumas District on Monday.



The governor lauded the creations and innovations of batik craftsmen spread across Central Java Province with regard to the design, style, and media.



"The innovation of young batik makers is now extraordinary and so much so that all of them are now wearing batik," Pranowo emphasized.



The politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle noted that batik is quite versatile and can be mixed and matched with various other clothing materials.



Pranowo said he was proud of batik, as the late South African president Nelson Mandela had bought batik clothes from Central Java Province.



"Mandela had a collection of batik bought from Pekalongan in Central Java," the governor said.



In a bid to preserve batik, Pranowo urged the students to increase their love of batik.



"The students should not only develop a greater love for batik but should also explore batik in its entirety by gaining a broader understanding of its patterns owned by Indonesia," he explained.



Pranowo said that by making efforts to preserve batik, its industry in Central Java is expected to show steady growth and development and also help to improve the welfare of the craftsmen.



On the occasion, the Central Java governor called on the students to shed light on the various existing batik styles.



