President: Ministers, TNI Commander, Police Chief should focus on their duties

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has called on the ministers of the working cabinet, TNI Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo, and National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian to focus on their respective duties.



"As the head of government and head of state, I call on the ministers of the working cabinet, TNI Commander, and National Police Chief to focus on their respective duties," Widodo affirmed here on Monday.



The president urged the ministers and other ministerial level officials to maintain political stability.



"Let us maintain political and economic stability, improve our performances, and increase our achievements in supporting all programs related to development," he remarked.



The ministers should not act and speak at will, the president emphasized.



"Politics must be conducive. Therefore, the ministers should not convey controversial statement. All the inter-institutional or ministerial problems should be resolved in a conducive manner," Widodo explained.



They should also maintain tranquility, calmness, and unity in the society, as 17 provinces will hold simultaneous regional head elections next year.



Spokesman of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU), Ferian, earlier stated that in 2018, there will be final regional head elections, and 17 provinces will hold the local elections.



"They include West Kalimantan Province," he added.



The Commission is currently focusing on the drafting of regulations. From the Law No 10 Year 2016, KPU has tabled nine draft regulations to the Commission 2 of the House of Representatives, he noted.



Of the nine drafts, five have been deliberated and passed into regulations.



The first is the KPU Regulation No 1 year 2017 on process, programs, and schedule of elections.



"The second is the KPU Regulation (No 2) on data update and listing of eligible voters," he noted.



The third is the KPU Regulation No 3 on nomination of candidates, the fourth is the KPU Regulation No 4 on campaigning, and fifth is on campaign funding.



The four remaining drafts are on logistics, voting and ballot counting, recapitulation of election results, and elections in special autonomous regions.



In West Kalimantan, regional head elections will elect governor and vice governor of West Kalimantan, a mayor and deputy mayor of Pontianak municipality, and district heads and their deputies in four districts, namely Kubu Raya, Mempawah, Sanggau, and North Kayong.(*)