Education is biggest contributor to September inflation: BPS

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The education, recreation, and sports expenditure group was the biggest contributor to inflation in September 2017, with a share of 0.08 percent, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS).



"All expenditure groups experienced inflation, excluding foodstuffs. The education, recreation, and sports group was the biggest contributor to inflation in September 2017, with a rate of 1.03 percent," BPS Chief Suhariyanto stated at a press conference here on Monday.



He said academic or college tuitions were the dominant contributors to inflation, at 0.04 percent, followed by elementary school tuitions, junior high school fees, high school tuitions, and recreation, amounting to 0.01 percent each.



"These are some of the aspects that cause the core inflation to rise, but usually, the college tuition and school fees have no impact thereafter. It was observed in August and September," Suhariyanto noted.



The BPS noted that inflation was recorded at 0.13 percent in September 2017. The inflation rate for the January-September 2017 period was 2.66 percent, and the year-on-year inflation rate was 3.72 percent.



The core component in September 2017 experienced an inflation of 0.35 percent. The inflation rate of core components for the calendar year 2017 reached 2.51 percent.



The government-set price component recorded an inflation of 0.15 percent, while the volatile component recorded a deflation of 0.67 percent, and the energy component experienced an inflation of 0.06 percent.



Suhariyanto said based on its monitoring in 82 cities, the BPS had recorded that 50 cities experienced inflation and 32 cities recorded a deflation. The highest inflation occurred in Tual, Maluku, at 1.59 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Depok, West Java, and Mamuju, West Sulawesi, at 0.01 percent.



"With regard to the 32 cities experiencing deflation, the highest occurred in Manado, North Sulawesi, at 1.04 percent and the lowest in Tembilahan, Riau, at 0.01 percent," he revealed.(*)