Two villagers survive crocodile attack in Riau

Crocodile(ANTARA FOTO/Ampelsa)

Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA News) - Two villagers of Sikakak Village in Riau Province survived a crocodile attack while taking bath in River Kuantan, police reported on Monday.



Chief of Kuansing Police Resort Office Adjunct Senior Commissioner, Fibri Karpiananto, stated here on Monday that the two residents were attacked on Sunday at around 06:00 p.m. local time when they were going to bathe in the river.



Yolpi Prayuno, 27, and Candra, 40, were both residents of Sikakak Village of Cerenti Subdistrict in Sumatras Island Riau Province.



The estuary crocodile tore Yolpis left knee, resulting in six stiches.



The beast also ripped his right shoulder.



Meanwhile, Candra survived with less severe wounds on his left shank.



"The distance between the first and the second attack was around 200 meters away. The two were taken to Cerenti Hospital for treatment," Karpiananto noted.



Local authorities are yet to provide more details about the crocodile. The local residents have also been urged to remain cautious while staying near the river.



Reporting by FB Anggoro



T.A059