Security minister to settle issues on weapons import

The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto (ANTARA /Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto said that he would settle issues on the import of Indonesian Police firearms, which are still at Soekarno-Hatta Airport.



"I have called on all parties to stop commenting on the issue of firearms import. We will settle the problem internally. All parties, including the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), the Police Chief, the Military Chief, and Defense Minister from PT Pindad (state-owned weapons manufacturer), Customs, and others, would be invited for tomorrows meeting," the minister said after a cabinet plenary session at the State Palace here on Monday.



As previously reported, 280 Arsenal Stand-Alone Grenade Launcher (SAGL) caliber 40 x 46 millimeters and 5,932 bullets have arrived at Soekarno Hatta International Airport on Friday.



The firearms are still at the airports cargo warehouse.



The National Police Headquarters confirmed the import of the weapons, which were sent aboard a Ukraine airlines by PT Mustika Duta Mas Senjata.



According to the National Police Public Relations Division Head Inspector General of Police, Setyo Wasisto, the weapons belong to the institution and are legal items with legal procurement.



The weapons arrived only few days after Military Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo disclosed an intelligence information on importation of 5 thousand firearms.



The police denied allegations that the import was illegal as it has been the third import after imports in 2015 and 2016.



"There is no problem with (weapons) import. We only have to work on the coordination. The decision will be made without violating the law. I have asked for a settlement on the issue. I will convey the result of our coordinative meeting to the public," Wiranto stated.



He assured that the controversy would not disturb security situation in the country.



"The president has told us to build a safe, peaceful, and conducive situation in the public, because we have a lot of tasks, works, and political agendas. The local elections and presidential election in 2019 would need a conducive situation," Wiranto elaborated.



The nation should avoid unnecessary conflicts that would deplete its energy. "We would continue to work on good communications to avoid speculations," he concluded.(*)