Unknown disease causes dozens of cattle deaths in W Sumatra
7 minutes ago | 61 Views
Pulau Punjung, W Sumatra (ANTARA News) - An unknown disease has caused dozens of cattle deaths in Siguntur Nagari, or the traditional village in Dharmasraya District, West Sumatra Province.
"There were no visible symptoms. All of a sudden, the cattle had seizures and died. This condition has been occurring for the last two weeks," Aswat, Chief of Siguntur Traditional Village, stated here on Monday.
The cases of cattle death have been reported in five out of six jorongs, which are the smaller units of traditional village of Siguntur Nagari.
At least 73 cows in Nagari were reported dead due to unknown disease.
Chief of Siguntur Nagari recalled that a cow, which was suspected to carry an unknown disease, from a neighboring hamlet was wandering inside Siguntur Nagari territory prior to the deaths of dozens of cattle in the region.
Meanwhile, Head of Livestock Department of Dharmasraya Agriculture Office, Dodi Sandra, noted that the office had received dozens of reports on the sudden deaths of cattle in Siguntur Nagari.
The local authority has deployed a team to provide 500 vials of vaccines of jembrana disease, an acute viral disease of cattle, for the remaining cattle in the affected region.
"It occurred not only in Siguntur but also in several other regions," Sandra noted.
Sandra is yet to identify the nature of the cause.(*)
