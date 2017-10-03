No Indonesian victim in Las Vegas shooting: Ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Foreign Affairs Ministry is yet to receive report on Indonesian victims in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the United States, a spokesman of the ministry Arrmanatha Nasir said.



"Until now, there is no report on any Indonesian victims in the Las Vegas shooting," Nasir stated here on Monday.



At least 50 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after a man opened fire on a crowd attending a country music concert in Las Vegas late on Sunday night.



Arrmanatha added that the Indonesian Consulate general in Las Vegas had contacted some figures and hospitals in Las Vegas to seek information on any Indonesian victims in the deadly incident.



So far, there has been no report on any Indonesian victims in the incident, he noted.



Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo remarked that the suspected gunman was named as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old local man from Las Vegas.



He was killed by police in the Mandalay Bay hotel, across the Las Vegas Boulevard from the festival site.



The police also hunted down an Asian woman who reportedly accompanied the suspected gunman.



There was no evidence yet to explain the reason behind the shooting, the police stated.



The attack took place during the final performances of the three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday night.



Two off-duty officers were among the dead, and the overall toll could rise, Lombardo revealed.



Witnesses who fled the scene described seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay and hearing what they described as sustained automatic gunfire. (*)