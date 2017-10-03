President Jokowi calls to strengthen household economy

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on cadres of the Welfare Family Development (PKK) to help strengthen the economic conditions of PKK members by promoting productive activities.



"I remind the PKK cadres to help strengthen the household economy," the head of state noted while attending the 45th anniversary of PKK and National Jamboree of PKK cadres at the Ancol area, North Jakarta, Monday evening.



The government has implemented the Family of Hope Program to help underprivileged households.



"I hope PKK cadres would help to drive a productive economy in order to make the economic pillar of families stronger," he said.



President Jokowi stated that a family is the pillar of the country.



"Our country becomes strong also thanks to the role of households existing here," he noted.



PKK cadres should improve the countrys human resources and promote a healthy lifestyle in every family.



