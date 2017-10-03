President Jokowi condemns Las Vegas terror attack

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has condemned a terror attack that led to the deaths of 59 people and caused injuries to 527 others during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, the US.



"We condemn a terror attack such as this one; a mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas and led to several casualties," President Jokowi said here, Tuesday.



On behalf of the Indonesian nation, the head of state expressed his deepest condolences.



"We also convey our deepest condolences, and I have been informed that there is no Indonesian citizen among the victims," he stated.



"I believe that the US government remains steadfast and strong in facing terror threats such as this one," he added.



The police have named Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old from Mesquite, Nevada, as the gunman. Paddock fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a crowd of 30 thousand gathered on the Las Vegas Strip for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.



The police found a huge arsenal of 42 firearms, explosives, and ammunition in his Las Vegas hotel room and Mesquite home.



President Donald Trump said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday and called the shooting "an act of pure evil."



(Reported by Hanni Sofia Soepardi/Uu.F001/INE/KR-BSR)