President asks cabinet to maintain political orderliness

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the cabinet to maintain security and political order towards the political year in 2018.



"All parties must maintain peace and orderliness and should encourage state development," Jokowi stated here on Tuesday.



The president urged his ministers to focus on working and support the peoples development amid the political issues that have been witnessed recently.



He asked the cabinet to take steps to prevent tense political situations.



"During the plenary session yesterday, I asked the cabinet to create a calm and peaceful political environment and support Indonesia to achieve development," Jokowi reiterated.



He stressed that Indonesian people wanted the government to work hard to accomplish the tasks related to the state.



The president had previously called on the ministers of the working cabinet, TNI Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo, and National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian to focus on their respective duties.



"As the head of government and head of state, I call on the ministers of the working cabinet, TNI Commander, and National Police Chief to focus on their respective duties," Jokowi noted last Monday.



He remarked that the political stability could support economic development and encourage the governments effort to achieve programs for development.(*)