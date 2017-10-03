President wants FDA`s roles to be strengthened

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to strengthen its roles, with regard to the circulation of illegal drugs and substances in the community.



"We want the FDA to be strengthened through regulations, so that it can carry out more intensive surveillance and those who are given recommendations can really carry out their roles. There is no point in supervising, controlling, and checking activities if the recommendations are not being applied," Jokowi stated in his address in the Declaration of National Action on the Eradication of Illegal Drug and Drug Abuse in the Cibubur Camping Grounds East Jakarta on Tuesday.



For that reason, the president noted that his office will prepare a set of regulations regarding the matter.



He believed that the strengthening of the FDA can be carried out through the establishment of a set of state regulations.



"We are making preparations as we notice an imperfection with regard to the regulations," he remarked.



He then affirmed that the roles of the FDA are becoming more important to prevent the circulation of illegal drugs and substances in the community.



"I see that the roles of the FDA are becoming more important in protecting the people, especially the younger generation from drug abuse," he reiterated.



Moreover, he reminded that the surveillance functions imposed on the FDA are not merely the matters of the administration.



Every activity needs to be based on awareness to protect the people and save Indonesias youth.



"This is a matter of the governments role in protecting the countrys citizens from the threats of illegal substances.



At the same time, he also highlighted the fact that protecting the community from illegal drugs is a task that needs to be carried out by all elements of the government, including all ministries, entities, and provincial governments.



During the event, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Health Nila Moeloek, and Head of the Food and Drug Association Penny Kusumastuti Lukito were seen accompanying the president.(*)