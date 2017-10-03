Indonesia encourages Asian parliament to resolve Rohingya crisis

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The delegation of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) has encouraged the Asian Parliament to support efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State, Myanmar.



The statement was delivered by the Indonesian delegation at the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct 2 and 3, 2017, according to a statement from the chairman of the Indonesian delegation, Rofi Munawar, received by ANTARA here on Tuesday.



According to him, the meeting discussed 24 drafts of resolution that highlighted various issues.



Rofi explained that the meeting in Cambodia was very strategic, especially to confirm Indonesias stance regarding various issues in Asia, including the Rohingya crisis.



"The Indonesian delegation is here to emphasize the country's stance over many issues, including the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State," the politician from the Social Justice Party (PKS) noted.



Rofi remarked that Indonesia, along with the Turkish and Iranian delegations, fully supported the discussion of the resolution on Rohingya issues.



Indonesia itself has proposed several strategic points in the resolution, he added.



"The Indonesian delegation proposed the Formula 4+1 to be included in the drafts. We hope that the formula can be a consensus of the Asian Parliament to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine," Rofi asserted.



Furthermore, he explained that Indonesia also emphasized that the solution to Rohingya crisis should be fundamental and comprehensive.



"We may focus on the emergency of humanitarian aid, but we should not forget the root of the problem. We should urge the Myanmar government to immediately recognize Rohingyas as the citizens of the country constitutionally, "Rofi revealed.



The Formula 4+1 proposed by Indonesia calls on the Myanmar government to restore stability and security; conduct maximum restraint and non-violence acts; protect all persons residing in Rakhine, regardless of race and religion; and open access to humanitarian aid.



Meanwhile, the +1 point, led by Kofi Annan, emphasizes the importance of implementing recommendations from the Advisory Committee for Rakhine State.(*)