Kalla agrees to renegotiate inclusion of several sports in Asian Games

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla has agreed on a proposal to renegotiate the number of sports contested in the 2018 Asian Games during a meeting with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), scheduled for Oct 15.



"We will renegotiate the number of sports as we want to increase the number of events, such as compound events, in archery. We will strive for the inclusion of the events that would benefit Indonesia at the Asian Games," Kalla stated, on the sidelines of his visit to the Bung Karno Sports Stadium here, on Tuesday.



Kalla, who is also chief of the Asian Games 2018s steering committee, noted that Indonesia will also renegotiate its contract to host the pan-Asian multi-sport event, particularly with regard to the use of sponsor funds in its joint account with OCA.



"We hope the amendment to the contract, which will almost be agreed upon, will benefit Indonesia," he added.



On Monday (Oct 2), Youths and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi remarked that Indonesia still has a chance to renegotiate the inclusion of archery and rock climbing in the Asian Games 2018.



"Taekwondo has been included (in the Asian Games). We are now thinking of how to groom our athletes to benefit from the sport events that have been prepared," he explained.



Chief of the organizing committee of the 2018 Asian Games (INASGOC), Erick Thohir, revealed that he has written to OCA to renegotiate the number of sports contested in the Asian Games.



"Up till now, the Asian Games will feature 462 events. We will try to discuss the inclusion of several sports with OCA. We hope to reach an agreement," he elaborated.



He expressed hope that the agreement would be reached before the meeting with OCA in Indonesia on Oct 15. (*)