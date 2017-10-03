Indonesia`s gender equality index ranking shows improvement: Plan International

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - Based on the international gender equality index, Indonesia rose to the 110th rank among 155 countries in various parts of the world, Communication Manager of Plan International Indonesia Isni Ahmad stated.



"There is something to be proud of, as gender equality in Indonesia has shown progress, although there is still discrimination against women in some areas," Ahmad remarked here on Wednesday.



According to Ahmad, as an international organization working towards the fulfillment of childrens rights, continually striving to increase the involvement of children and youth in various fields, and promoting gender equality, Plan International noted that Indonesia has shown rapid progress in advancing gender equality.



However, Ahmad stated that rampant cases of gender-based violence against children, including child marriages, are still a matter of grave concern in Indonesia.



To this end, as a global organization that upholds childrens rights and humanity, Plan International will focus its program on the prevention of child marriages for the next five years.



"This is in line with Plan Internationals goal to fight to realize a fair world by promoting childrens rights and equality for girls," Ahmad remarked.



Ahmad said one of the efforts to increase the involvement of children is by providing access and space for minors to express themselves as leaders.



He pointed out that the activity named "A Day to be Governor of East Nusa Tenggara," held on Tuesday at the Office of the Governor of East Nusa Tenggara Province in Kupang City, offered opportunities to at least 12 students from several districts of the province to learn ways to become leaders of the East Nusa Tenggara provincial government.



"Although only for a day, but the children are given access and opportunities to become governmental leaders, learn how to manage things, make decisions, and so on," Ahmad stated.



Ahmad said a similar activity was also held in more than 70 countries in various continents across the world, which served as the basis for carrying out Plan Internationals activities to welcome the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, 2017, as the permanent agenda of the United Nations.



Ahmad stated that the implementation of the activity demonstrated the commitment of all parties in a bid to empower and protect girls.



Ahmad expressed hope that the activities to empower children and especially girls will be conducted by every local government, through its programs, in a sustainable manner.



"By providing sufficient access to children, especially girls, they can express their ideas and shape the character as well as souls of future leaders," Ahmad said.(*)