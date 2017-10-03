Joint team inspects consignment of imported weapons: Police

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto confirmed that a joint inter-departmental team checked the imported weapons and ammunition held at a warehouse in Soekarno Hatta International Airport and refuted claims of irregularities in importation.



"Yes, we have checked it. The official result will be conveyed by the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs on Friday," Wasisto noted at the Indonesian Police headquarters here, Wednesday.



Earlier on Tuesday, the joint team, led by Hengki Aritonang, a custom official at the airport, had conducted the inspection in the UNEX cargo area.



The physical inspection of the imported weapons involved 20 personnel of the Indonesian Militarys Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS), the polices Intelligence Body, the Mobile Brigade unit, and customs officials to match the items of the consignment against the document.



Also present at the event were BAIS Chief Maj.Gen Hartono, BAIS Director for Domestic Affairs Brig. Gen Wahid Aprilianto, and Intelligence Assistance of the Military Chief Maj. Gen. Beni.



The Indonesian Police, in its statement, said the team did not find any irregularities in the import of weapons.



The weapons -- Stand Alone Grenade Launcher and ammunition -- held in the warehouse matched with the import document.



The team opened all 28 wooden boxes kept in the UNEX warehouse. Each box contained 10 weapons and their accessories. The team also checked the boxes containing ammunition.



After the weapons were checked, the customs office will hand the consignment over to the importer. (*)