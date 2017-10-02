Renewable energy potentials reach 441.7 GW: Ministry

Ignasius Jonan. (ANTARA/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has recorded renewable sources to generate power of up to 441.7 Gigawatts (GW), a report said here on Wednesday.



The ministrys renewable energy and power conservation directorate general, in its written statement received by Antara in Jakarta, stated that two percent of 441.71 GW, or 8.8 GW, have been generated from the plant installed this year.



In order to support the "green" and sustainable development, the Indonesian government has placed renewable energy as the countrys top project. The government also believed that the green energy would provide affordable electricity for public.



"Our target is that by 2025, all electricity and transportation facilities would be fueled by renewable energy," the Energy and Natural Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan remarked.



In order to reach the goal, the ministry has set some measures, including issuing the Ministerial Regulation No.36 on the Procedure of Initial Survey (PSP) and Exploration (PSPE).



According to the rule, the government could assigned private consultants to conduct some geological, geochemical, and geophysical surveys, as well as run the comprehensive evaluation and launch an exploration in order to receive information on geothermal reserves.



The survey, according to the regulation, would help the investors to calculate the comprehensive economic value, including the risk of the energy reserves.



The calculation remains important to receive a larger investment for the energy exploration project in the future.



Apart from the ministerial regulation, the government has also tasked the state-owned enterprises to improve the investments, in accordance with the Law No.21 Year 2014 on the Tax Allowance and other Non-Fiscal Incentives to the Geothermal Exploration.



The government, moreover, also simplifies the procedures of receiving license for the exploration by establishing the One-Stop Integrated Service (PTSP) at the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).



(Reported by Afut Syafril/Uu. KR-GNT/INE/KR-BSR/B003)