Energy ministry to focus on implementing electrification program in Papua

Minister Ignasius Jonan. (ANTARA /Widodo S Jusuf)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry is focusing on implementing an electrification program in the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua as part of the efforts to develop its potentials.



Papua has large energy and mineral potentials, the ministry said in a press statement released on Wednesday.



The government will always make every effort to develop the potentials while at the same time developing infrastructure in the energy sector in such a just manner that it will benefit the local people, the statement said.



Under the electrification program, the government will prioritize the development of rural electricity, and new and renewable energy-based power plants and the installation of solar energy efficient lamps (LTSHE).



The other programs that the government will implement in Papua are the construction of urban gas networks and clean water facilities and the implementation of single oil price policy, the statement said.



"To enable the community to enjoy welfare, the government will make every effort to increase the national electrification ratio which currently stands at 92.8 percent, higher than the target of 92.75 percent, curb energy subsidy as much as possible without sacrificing the peoples purchasing power, develop infrastructure such as gas distribution networks to serve households nationwide," Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said.



To supply electrical power to the two eastern Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua, the government will build 29 gas-and coal-fired power plants consisting of 20 in Papua and 9 in West Papua until 2019.



(Reported by Afut Syafril/Uu.S012/KR-BSR/B003)